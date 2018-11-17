Murderer on the loose in NI

The PSNI is trying to locate a convicted murderer who absconded from custody during an unescorted day release on Thursday.

Samuel McKinley, 57, was serving life for the murder of a man in England in 1996.

PSNI Inspector McLean said: “Samuel McKinley is serving life for the murder of a man in Southampton in 1996. He is originally from the Shankill area of Belfast and has connections to East Belfast and the Ards/Ards peninsula area.

“He is described as being of around 5’ 10” in height, of heavy build and having a fresh complexion.

“Since 2002, he has absconded from day release or breached his pre-release / licence conditions on a number of occasions.

“Anyone who knows of Mr McKinley’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101.”

A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “Samuel McKinley is unlawfully at large from Maghaberry Prison after he failed to return from a period of temporary release. Mr McKinley had been returned to custody in February of this year following the revocation of his licence.

“Since his return to custody Mr McKinley has been granted four previous periods of temporary release, in response to recommendations from the Parole Commissioners.

“The Northern Ireland Prison Service are working with the Police Service of Northern Ireland to return this prisoner to lawful custody.

“The Prison Service cannot hold people indefinitely and pre-release testing is a vital component in preparing prisoners for release back into society.”