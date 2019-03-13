N.I. couple 'Johnny and June' open front door expecting 'large quantity' of drugs but get P.S.N.I. instead

A Northern Ireland couple opened the front-door of their house to take delivery of a 'large quantity' of prescription medication this week but instead they got the P.S.N.I.

The details of what happened were shared on social media by the P.S.N.I. on Wednesday morning.

The P.S.N.I. carried out the operation on Tuesday.

In a nod to American singer-songwriter husband and wife, Johnny Cash and June Carter, the P.S.N.I. named the N.I. couple at the centre of the sting operation "Johnny and June".

"So a local couple, let's call them Johnny and June, thought it would be a good idea to order a large quantity of prescription medication online and have it delivered to their home," wrote the P.S.N.I.

"Patiently waiting, Johnny and June kept an eye on the delivery status and were excited when the doorbell rang yesterday [Tuesday] morning.

"'That must be the package now' Johnny possibly said.

"Unfortunately for the loved up couple, the knock came from the police and following a subsequent house search a quantity of Suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs were found as well as a large quantity of unprescribed [sic] prescription medication and as yet unidentified white tablets.

"Johnny and June's mobile phones were also seized and are in the process of examination so no doubt in the near future some 'business partners' will have to 'Walk the Line'."

The incident occurred in Strabane, Co. Tyrone on Tuesday.