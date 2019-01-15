N.I. man (80) with dementia is missing - P.S.N.I. issue 'urgent appeal' for help

The PSNI has issued an "urgent missing person appeal" for an 80 year-old Northern Ireland man who has dementia.

James Burton was last seen in the area of Quarry Lane, Old Dundonald Road, Dundonald at 10:20am on Tuesday.

MISSING: James Burton.

Police issued the appeal via social media with the headline "urgent missing person appeal" on Tuesday evening.

"James would be a keen walker and is described as 5ft7', well built, bald with some grey hair," said the PSNI.

"He was last seen wearing a fawn zip up jacket, light brown trousers and would usually wear a cap.

"If you have any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 648 15/01/19," added police.