Naomi Long appoints Jan Melia as Independent Reviewer of Jonathan Creswell case
Ms. Melia - a current Domestic Homicide Review Chairperson and the former CEO of Women’s Aid Federation NI – will carry out a bespoke review of the handling of the case.
The Minister said: “My thoughts are very much with the family of Katie Simpson indeed, all of Jonathan Creswell’s victims. Tragically we cannot turn back the hands of time but what we can do is learn lessons from the past so that they are not repeated in the future.
“Katie’s family will very much be at the centre of this review, which is not about apportioning blame to any organisation - but constructive engagement and a learning-based approach. It is crucial the focus is on collective, system-wide learning.”
The Minister has also contacted key agencies – the PSNI, Probation Board NI (PBNI), Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) and the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WH&SCT) – seeking their full support for the review.
It is expected that the review will be completed within a six month period.
In announcing the review Ms. Long noted how Creswell was arrested in March 2021 in connection with the murder of Ms. Simpson in August 2020 but had been found dead at his home in April 2024 during the trial period.
"In September 2010, JC was convicted of one count of assault and five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his then partner in August 2009 for which he received a concurrent custodial sentence of six months,” the minister noted.