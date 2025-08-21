The neighbours contacted the ‘Journal’ in order to highlight what they have described as alarming levels of anti-community activity by a small number of residents at the state-of-the-art Arbour Housing development at Faustina Terrace and Templemore Crescent on the Buncrana Road.

The residents reported that there have been stabbings and incidents of drug-dealing, which one resident said includes ‘heroin, cocaine, ketamine and pharmaceuticals’ as well people ‘partying 24/7’ .

"This isn't just at night time or at two o'clock in the morning. This is in the middle of the afternoon. The police are in the estate continuously,” was the startling testimony from one of the exasperated residents who asked not to be named for fear of being targeted.

It is less than a year since the first residents of the stunning new £17.5m development in Templemore moved into their new homes.

Described as one of the largest high-quality affordable housing developments in Derry, the scheme comprises of approximately 98 homes including units for the over 55s, some which are fully wheelchair accessible.

Unfortunately, the people this paper spoke to, said they have been unable to enjoy their modern homes due to the behaviour of a small minority of tenants. They say people are living in a state of near constant anxiety.

“There are people running around getting stabbed. There are people jumping out windows. There is always partying going on. There is always fighting,” said another resident who also requested anonymity.

This was attested to by a third resident who also did not want to be named.

“The anti-social behaviour is terrible down here. It's all drugs, drink and everything else. They are party-mad and carry on until five o 'clock in the morning and beyond. Workmen have been trying to get in to do maintenance in the mornings and they won’t let then in. They have told them to go,” they said.

Drug-dealing, the residents claim, is taking place openly in the estate at all hours of the day and night,

A number of good neighbours have now left the new estate for good due to the noise and the partying, the residents told the ‘Journal’.

"There are a lot of people with mobility problems and disabilities and people are afraid. People are afraid to come out of their homes at night time. Taxis won't come in,” said one of the dismayed tenants.

The issues have been reported to both the PSNI and to Arbour Housing, who, the neighbours acknowledge, have employed a private security firm to patrol the development. Several residents also attended a recent meeting with Arbour to raise their concerns and discuss a potential solution.

The PSNI confirmed to the ‘Journal’ that it is investigating a number of suspected criminal incidents in the new estate.

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ryan Robb said: “Police in Derry/Londonderry have received a number of calls about incidents in Faustina Terrace in the city in recent months.

“These have included reports of fighting, general noise complaints and anti-social behaviour issues. For example, on May 29, there was a report of windows being smashed at a property. Other reports have been in relation to concern for safety."

Inspector Robb said one man was arrested following a stabbing incident last month and that the incident remained under investigation.

“One of the more serious reports was a stabbing reported on July 20. In this incident, a man required hospital treatment for a wound on his arm. An arrest was made in relation to this, and the man was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted,” he said.

The housing association said it was aware of the concerns of residents at the new development.

A spokesperson for Arbour Housing said: "We are fully cooperating with the authorities and, as there is a police investigation ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

The PSNI said it was taking the matter seriously and acknowledged people should not have to put up with some of the behaviour these residents have been reporting.

Inspector Robb said: “People have a right to live in peace and to enjoy their homes, and we are aware of, and understand the negative impact this type of anti-social behaviour can have on the local community.

“Be assured, we will continue to work alongside relevant partners and stakeholders to collectively address these issues.

"We are here to listen to and to respond to community concerns, and encourage the reporting of any incidents of anti-social behaviour to police at the earliest opportunity in a bid to help us prevent and detect crime. Call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency."

The residents told the ‘Journal’ they are at the end of their tether with the behaviour of some tenants.

"The apartments were designed for people who are aged over 55 or have a disability or have mobility issues. They have a group of people in the estate who are a bunch of headcases.

“It effects everybody. They are bringing that many people in here for partying.

"As the nights get darker you don't know who is coming in and out of the area. It is crazy,” said one of the residents.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour is asked to report it online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or to contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The Faustina Terrace and Templemore Crescent development features some of the most modern high-specification homes in the North. The first residents moved in last autumn. It was officially launched by the Deputy Mayor Niree McMorris last month.

