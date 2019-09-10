'New IRA' bombers endangered Creggan community, says Elisha McCallion

Foyle MP Elisham McCallion has said those responsible for bringing a viable bomb into Creggan have endangered the community.

The Foyle MP said: “The discovery of a bomb in the Creggan Heights area of Derry has shocked local people.

“Those responsible for leaving this device in such a built up area put the whole local community at risk."

The Sinn Féin MP for Derry said someone could have been killed had the bomb detonated.

“This could have caused serious injury or worse to anyone.

“Those responsible have once again shown their complete and total disregard for the local community.

“They have nothing to offer the people of Derry and need to call an end to these reckless and futile actions immediately.”