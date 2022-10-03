CCTV cameras have been funded by Derry City and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and will be installed at the homes of victims of domestic abuse in the District who are deemed as being at high risk.The Police Service of Northern Ireland last week launched its first Tackling Violence against Women and Girls Action Plan for policing, and has vowed to use every power available to pursue those who seek to harm women and girls, and also by working with partners.Inspector Luke Moyne said this initiative with Derry and Strabane PCSP is an example of that commitment.Inspector Moyne said: "We hope these cameras will give comfort and peace of mind to those who need it, and reassurance we are doing all we can as a Police Service to support and protect them. Having these cameras will also allow us to capture vital evidence, which is crucial as we pursue offenders and work to bring them before the Court."Between July 2021 and June this year, official statistics show there were 2,388 domestic abuse crimes recorded in the Derry City & Strabane District.Inspector Moyne said: "Behind every one of these statistics is a victim subjected to a harrowing form of abuse. Everyone should feel safe in their homes, and these cameras should not be necessary. Unfortunately, however, this is a measure which is needed, in particular for victims who are deemed to be at high risk."Domestic abuse, stalking and harassment are serious and terrifying crimes. This equipment can be used to reduce some of the risks involved and we are extremely grateful to the PCSP for securing these cameras we believe will make a difference."The Chair of Derry City and Strabane PCSP Alderman Darren Guy added: “Our PCSP Action Plan for this year includes a commitment to assist our partners to tackle domestic and sexual abuse. In previous years we have supported initiatives from Foyle Women‘s Aid, Men’s Action Network and La Dolce Vita. This new initiative is another example of your PCSP addressing local issues.”