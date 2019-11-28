NI mother of baby who suddenly died on Tuesday loses granny 24 hours later

The mother of an 11 month-old baby boy who died suddenly on Tuesday received additional tragic news on Wednesday when her grandmother passed away.

Hunter Patrick McGleenan was found dead in his Market Street home in the village of Keady, County Armagh on Tuesday.

Eleven month-old Hunter McGleenan.

The infant was named as Hunter Patrick McGleenan in a death notice from Mone Funeral Directors in Keady.

Ann McGleenon was little Hunter's great-grandmother and mum Nicole's grandmother

"Ann R.I.P. - beloved wife of Paddy and loving mother of Sean, Gregory, Grania, Patricia and Barry and great grandmother of the late Baby Hunter Patrick (aged 11 months)," reads the death notice.

"Her remains will leave her daughter Grania O'Connor's residence 11 Crossmore Green on Saturday to arrive at St Patrick's Church Keady for 11am funeral mass.

"Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

"Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Mary Teresa (Farrell), Joan (Samhan), Angela (Bradshaw), Kathleen (Hatzer) and Helen (Carroll) and the entire family circle.

"On her soul Sweet Jesus have mercy."

Elsewhere, a friend of the McGleenan family set-up a GoFundMe page on Wednesday to help with little Hunter's funeral costs.

The page looks set to surpass its target of £5,000 within 24 hours of it going live.

"Any money raised will be used by Hunter's loving family to pay for any costs involved with the wake/funeral arrangements and to help erect a headstone," reads the GoFundMe page.

"Any donation is greatly appreciated, the family wish to thank all those who have expressed their condolences at this sad time."

People have been expressing their shock and sadness at Hunter's tragic death.

"RIP you beautiful angel - may you give your loving family the strength to get through this painful heartache," said one woman.

"So very sorry for the loss of you beautiful baby boy RIP," added another.

A post mortem is due to take place on Thursday to determine the cause of death.

On Wednesday evening PSNI detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death were granted an additional 24 hours by a court to question a 31 year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday.

