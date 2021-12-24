No firearm used at scene of Letterkenny deaths say Garda
Gardaí in Letterkenny continue to investigate all the circumstances into the discovery of two male bodies at a house in Windyhall, Letterkenny, on Thursday 23rd December, 2021 but say that no firearm was used.
One male body, a man in his 80s was discovered in the house and a second male body, a man in his 50s was discovered in a car in an adjacent shed.
Both bodies have been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortems are due to take place this morning by SallyAnne Collis, a State Pathologist. The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
The scene remains preserved at this time and the technical bureau continue to examine the scene.
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing to any persons who may have any information in relation to the incident to contact them at Letterkenny Garda station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.