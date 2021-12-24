No firearm used at scene of Letterkenny deaths say Garda

Garda are investigating two deaths in Letterkenny

One male body, a man in his 80s was discovered in the house and a second male body, a man in his 50s was discovered in a car in an adjacent shed.

Both bodies have been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortems are due to take place this morning by SallyAnne Collis, a State Pathologist. The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene remains preserved at this time and the technical bureau continue to examine the scene.