A scene from video footage of the incidents at Nailor's Row in Derry.

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane has warned that it is ‘totally unacceptable’ that anyone should feel unsafe in their own home after meeting with older and vulnerable residents directly impacted by violence that erupted in the city this week.

Speaking after meeting with residents and staff at the House in the Wells and Alexander House on Wednesday, Mayor Ruairí McHugh said: “I want to thank everyone who took the time to share their experiences with me. Hearing first-hand accounts of how this violence has impacted not only their sense of safety but also their emotional and mental wellbeing was deeply moving.

"These are homes to some of our most vulnerable resident, the people who deserve peace, dignity, and security. It is totally unacceptable that anyone should feel unsafe in their own home.

“I am calling on those involved in these acts to reflect on the consequences of their actions, and the impact it has on the wider community. The distress caused to elderly residents, individuals with disabilities, and the dedicated staff who care for them cannot be overstated. It is important that we continue to stand together as a community to speak out against violence and support those who need protection and assistance.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh.

Violence erupted in the area on Monday and Tuesday night, with police reporting that petrol bombs and other missiles were hurled at police resulting in 17 officers being injured. There were also scenes of destruction in the Greater Shantallow and Templemore areas.

Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said on Thursday: “Overnight, in Derry/Londonderry, while there was no repeat of disorder on the scale witnessed in the city on Monday and Tuesday, there were incidents of anti-social and criminal behaviour in the Galliagh area.” From around 7.15pm onwards, plastic barriers, bins, a sofa, pallets and tyres were dragged onto roads and set alight. A traffic light on Glengalliagh Road was set on fire and left inoperable. Police have appealed for anyone with information to call 101.

Mayor McHugh said he and his party colleagues are working closely with local agencies, the PSNI, and support services to ensure support is available to those who need it.

The Mayor meanwhile said also vowed that the acts of violence “will not distract from the very positive work that is going on within communities in the city”.