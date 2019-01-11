Nothing found during Gardai search for missing doctor Deirdre O'Flaherty in Donegal

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Deirdre O’Flaherty have completed their search operation at the site in Milford Garda District Co. Donegal.

An Garda Síochána wish to thank the public for their patience during the operation.

MISSING: Dr. Deirdre O'Flaherty.

Unfortunately nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre was located during the search. The site is on private property and remains closed to the public.

Today, is also the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Deirdre and our thoughts are with her family and friends and it is requested that the privacy of her family is respected at this time.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Deirdre’s disappearance to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111