An octogenarian has admitted sexually assaulting a girl under 13.

The 80-years-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to two offences committed between September 2013 and February 2014.

Judge Phillip Babington told the pensioner the guilty pleas ‘are very valuable. It means a young girl will not have to give evidence and not be cross- examined.’

Sentencing was adjourned and the defendant was released on continuing bail until February 11.