Off licence incident was followed by assault - Derry man given suspended sentence and fined

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Kevin Barry Doherty (37) of Derrymore in Derry admitted charges of assault against the woman and her partner that occurred on September 5 last year.

The court heard that the woman had been in the off sales and Doherty made comments towards her.

The woman made clear that she did not want him talking to her and left the premises.

Shortly afterwards the woman and her partner saw Doherty and called him ‘a pervert’ and Doherty threw a can of cider in her face.

The woman ran towards him as he got into a taxi and he grabbed her by the hair and punched and kneed her.

The woman’s partner became involved and in the course of the struggle he was bitten several times by Doherty.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said it was ‘an ugly incident’.

Mr Donaghey added that Doherty also sustained injuries after being subjected to ‘summary justice’.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said these were ‘very serious offences’.

He told the defendant that if he had taken this to a contest he would have been convicted so his plea had ‘saved you from a prison sentence.’