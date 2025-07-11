Offensive bonfires and flags : Words of condemnation are meaningless without action - Derry Journal Editorial

The effigy of refugees in a boat atop a bonfire in County Tyrone was sickening enough in itself, but the fact that this was allowed to remain in situ along with another bonfire beside a power station servicing hospitals raises serious questions.

This is not the first time we have seen a lack of action in the ground amid calls to remove offensive or unsafe materials. Politicians and others may issue statements and take to social media to condemn it but as the old proverb goes, words are wind if they are not going to be backed up with action.

We have seen it before where flags and materials have been deliberately used to inflame, offend and attack and nothing practical is done to stop it. There have been some instances of this in nationalist areas too, but the majority of nationalists have moved away from bonfires altogether.

They have moved on and have embraced more creative ways of celebrating culture, heritage and history, through music, fun days and festivals and indeed theatrical fire shows.

MOYGASHEL, JULY 10: A model of a small boat with several figures depicting migrants inside can be seen on top of a loyalist bonfire on July 10, 2025 in Moygashel. Loyalists have constructed a bonfire effigy depicting a boat full of migrants with mannequins wearing lifejackets and placards reading "Stop the boats," and "Veterans before refugees." The effigy was burned atop a pyre of pallets on Thursday night. Moygashel Bonfire Committee has said that the bonfire "topper" should not be seen as "racist, threatening or offensive" and it was "expressing our disgust at the ongoing crisis that is illegal immigration". (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Those behind the Moygashel bonfire have reportedly claimed the effigy was merely an expression of “disgust at the ongoing crisis that is illegal immigration". The horrified reaction to their handiwork didn’t seem to change their minds. But their views are not representative of the majority of people.

They do not represent the views of those living in traditionally unionist areas. Indeed, most people across our communities collectively do not agree with this.

It is a small but dangerous and vocal minority who hold such views about others, views which are shared by a small but dangerous minority in nationalist areas too. But it is as obvious as it is under-reported that there is fear in some of these areas.

There is a fear of speaking out. Fear of a hardcore minority who know they can get away with this.

And therein lies part of the problem here. For decades now we have had some in positions of influence who have paid lip service to progressing cross-community relations with a wink and a nod back behind the back of other communities, and who remain silent when issues like this arise.

There have been instances of authorities and communities themselves working to remove offensive materials in some areas, but when it comes to enforcement in some other areas, far too often taken a ‘say something, do nothing’ approach has been adopted. And in that vacuum, that fear, that hatred has been allowed to fester.

This cannot be allowed to go unchallenged.