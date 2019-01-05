Officer injured after police car rammed in Limavady

Two males, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences following an incident in Limavady on Friday night.

At around 8pm it was reported that a suspected stolen car had failed to stop for police when signalled to do so on Broad Road. A short time later police observed the car on Main Street. The vehicle rammed the police car in an attempt to make off.

One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the car was arrested by police at the scene. Two young males, who were also in the vehicle, made off on foot in the direction of Connell Street. During follow up enquiries police arrested a male in Derry. The car, a Vauxhall Zafira, is believed to have been stolen in the city earlier in the evening.

Both males remain in police custody at this time.

Inspector Mullan is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Limavady on 101 quoting reference 1142 04/01/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.