Omagh bomb survivor Donna-Marie McGillion tells inquiry how her family recognised her by her engagement ring

Donna-Marie McGillion told the Omagh bombing inquiry this week how her family only recognised her by an engagement ring after the atrocity so severe were her injuries from the blast.

Mrs. McGillion spent over six weeks in a coma after being airlifted to Belfast following the Real IRA car bomb that killed 29 people and two unborn children when it exploded in Market Street in the Tyrone county town on August 15, 1998.

Aged 22 at the time of the atrocity Mrs. McGillion had been in Omagh with her then fiancé, now husband, Garry McGillion.

They were there with her future sister-in-law Tracey Devine, to buy shoes for Tracey’s 20 months-old daughter Breda, who was to be flower girl at their wedding the following Saturday.

Omagh bombing survivor Donna-Marie McGillion.

After the bomb exploded in Market Street, Mrs. McGillion was at first rushed to Omagh hospital along with many other casualties. Her family arrived to look for her.

“They were in the hospital but they couldn't find me. But it was actually another family member recognised my engagement ring and that's when they really realised that that was me and then they were able to get my mum and do all that.

“So that's how I got identified, I suppose, for want of a better word, it was through my engagement ring,” she told inquiry.

The inquiry heard how Mrs. McGillion had been pushing baby Breda in a pram when the bomb exploded. Her fiancé Garry, despite severe injuries, managed to free them both from under a shop sign that had trapped them.

The scene of devastation in Omagh Town centre on August 15, 1998.

This was, she said, ‘a pretty amazing thing to do, really, considering he had his own injuries and, you know, without that shop sign being lifted and finding the inner strength to do that, I'm not so sure they would have found me as quickly as they did’.

Mrs. McGillion said she had suffered 65 per cent third degree burns to her face, upper body, front and back, both arms, hands and her lower leg. She has also sustained shrapnel wounds, severe lacerations, lung damage and loss of hearing.

When she arrived at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast her injuries were so severe she was given a one-in-five chance of survival, she said, praising the staff who treated her in Omagh for giving her a chance at all.

"I do know that when I got to the Royal subsequently, months later, you know that they did tell me that the hospital really gave me that chance because when I left them I had a 20 per cent chance of survival when I landed at the Royal and without the immaculate way in which they had left me in Omagh for them to work on, they really did play a huge, huge part in me being able to sit here today to talk to you,” she said.

The initial stage of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry has opened. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The medical staff in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Belfast were also credited with saving her life.

“I mean, I owe my - I mean, I owe my life to the people in ICU and the way that they were and they really went above and beyond for all their patients,” she said.

After six-and-a-half weeks in an induced coma she regained consciousness. At this point, she told the inquiry, she did not realise she had been caught up in a bomb blast, though she had some awareness her fiancé had also been injured.

"I don't know why but I knew he was. I kept on thinking we were in a car accident, actually, because it seemed to be the most probable thing, you know, because we were, like, never in a million years did I think I would ever, ever, ever be caught up in a bomb.

"Like, it's just not something I would ever - it's not even something that was in my thought process,” she said.

Lying in the ICU in late September 1998 the radio was playing in the background.

“So the radio was on in intensive care and the news bulletins had come up and one of the headlines was about the bomb in Omagh, and I don't know what did it but something clicked and I was like ‘Oh, I know, I know what this is’. So I was really agitated, very anxious,” she told the inquiry.

It was at this point she began to ask what had happened to Breda and Tracey. Tracey was among the injured. Breda had been taken to hospital on the day of the bombing thanks to the heroic intervention of Mr. McGillion but the Donemana toddler had not survived.

“When I heard about the bomb and I realised it was only then, it was only then, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay, so where's Breda, where's Tracey’. And I realised then - I still had no recollection of the bomb but I realised then that we were all together, just something triggered. So I was quite agitated and scared.”

Mrs. McGillion told the inquiry how the loss of Breda was something that would ‘haunt us forever’.

"She's very much a part of our thought process daily, in our hearts, but it's – it's when you go into town and you see people and you know people have lost loved ones and people are injured and you see the pain and you see the hurt and it's - it's a regular occurrence, like.

"It's there and it's never going away. Even what I put my own family through you know, what they did and what they went through from the moment that bomb went off until today, you know, like I brought them through hell and back like, you know.

"But they have always been there and the support and the love is always there from the McGillions and from my own family. It's all very, very prominent. It's probably why I'm still here,” she said.