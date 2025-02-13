Omagh survivor Garry McGillion can still feel the heartbeat of his niece and god-daughter Breda

The uncle of Breda Devine has said he can still feel his god-daughter’s heartbeat 26 years after pulling her from the wreckage of the Omagh bombing on August 15, 1998.

Derry Journal

Garry McGillion, aged 24, at the time of the Real IRA car bomb, had been due to get married to his then fiancée Donna-Marie, aged 22, exactly one week after the blast.

They were in Omagh with Breda and her mammy Tracey to buy shoes for the Donemana toddler for the big occasion.

"Tracey's my older sister,” Mr. McGillion told the inquiry on Wednesday. “Breda was my goddaughter. We were going to get shoes for her for the wedding. Breda was to be our youngest flower girl at the wedding.”

Breda Devine from Donemana who died in the Omagh bomb.

They took Breda into a local shoe shop and, typical toddler, she was playing up, Mr. McGillion explained.

“She was very hard to get settled. And we got her down. We got her shoes measured and she was very jovial. Again, she didn't want to – she didn't want to put the shoes on but then when she got them on, she didn't want to take them off,” he said.

While in the shop the bomb alert came in and the evacuation began.

A policeman told them to move towards the end of the town, the inquiry heard.

The scene of devastation in Omagh Town centre on August 15, 1998.

"For some reason I had a great idea of the surroundings that we were in. I knew where Donna-Marie was and I knew where Tracey was and Donna-Marie was pushing Breda in the pushchair,” he said.

As they made their way down Market Street people were wishing the engaged couple all the best for their wedding. Then the bomb went off.

"I stepped down between the car onto the footpath and it was just a massive electric shock,” he told the inquiry.

Mr. McGillion described eventually getting to his feet. His perception of what was happening around him was akin to a radio being turned up in volume.

The Omagh Bombing Inquiry has opened in the County Tyrone town.

“It started nothing and then went to a dull sound and then I could hear alarms going off and then it just went to full blast. I could hear children shouting for their mums, mums shouting for their children, people shouting for loved ones.

"It was just so unreal, the noises. The noise of water, the noise of the alarms in the shops, the noise of car alarms and the piercing screams of people was so hard.”

Mr. McGillion was seriously injured. “I realised my shirt was on fire and I ripped my shirt off and I put my hand up to my ear, and I realised that I actually had a hole in the back of my head.”

His first concern was for his loved ones: "I could hear Tracey shouting for Breda. I could hear distinctly. I had a fair idea where Donna-Marie was and I knew she had Breda so I made my way to that area and I remember a shop sign on top of Donna-Marie.”

Donna-Marie, though severely injured, was still holding Breda’s pram by one hand. Mr. McGillion eventually managed to raise the sign and free his fiancée and god-daughter.

"My main priority was to get Breda out of there. I raced to the top of the town where there were several policemen and we handed Breda over to a traffic warden, and it was then that I realised that it was actually a policeman had said to me, ‘We need to get you to hospital’. I said ‘No’.”

He felt his niece’s heart when he handed her to the policeman: “It was this faintest little heartbeat. I knew I had to get her out and, to this day, I still feel that heartbeat.”

Despite suffering third-degree burns, severe shrapnel injuries, hearing loss and other injuries, Mr. McGillion’s priority, having made sure Breda was on her way to hospital, had been to help his fiancée and eldest sister.

The emergency services insisted, however, that he be taken to the Omagh A&E. Later that evening he was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with a second casualty, his sister Tracey.

"My mum, my dad, my brother were in the ambulance with me. It wasn't until then we realised the second casualty in the ambulance was actually Tracey...The way they put the two and two together, it wasn't until she got in the ambulance that they realised who it was, and we were quickly rushed to the RVH.”

Mr. McGillion spent eight to ten weeks undergoing extensive surgery. The physical pain from his injuries was ‘unbelievable’ and ‘unbearable’. But learning of the loss of Breda was devastating.

"My mum left the room. My dad came in, my mum came in, the doctors, a lovely priest. I actually thought that they were coming to tell me that Donna-Marie had passed away...they told me that unfortunately Breda didn't make it. It was as if somebody ripped part of my heart out. And that part's still lost today,” he said.

After leaving hospital the first thing he did was visit Breda’s grave.

"I didn't get to say goodbye. That was the hardest part. I didn't get a chance to grieve because I wasn't there. Watching in the hospital, watching on the TV, the news would come up that it was Breda's funeral.

"Watching the pain on Breda's family’s face, the pain on my dad's face, on my mum's face, indeed my younger brothers and sisters as well, I just felt so guilty,” he told the inquiry.

He recalled visiting the bomb site following his recovery and experiencing a kind of ‘survivors’ guilt’.

“Why was Breda not spared? Why was I spared? I had lived 24 years of my life. Breda had lived 20 months. She had a life ahead of her. Why could she not have continued on living it?” he asked.