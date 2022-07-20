Organised Crime Branch detectives arrest man on drugs offences in Derry

Detectives from the branch, based in Maydown, made the arrest as part of a 'proactive operation' on Wednesday.

As part of the operation, searches were conducted in the cityside and Waterside areas.

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs was seized along with drug-related paraphernalia and electronic devices, which are now subject to forensic examination.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI arrest

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class A controlled drug, Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B drug and Possession of a Class B controlled drug, and he remains in custody this afternoon.

“If you have information, or concerns, relating to the supply of illicit drugs please contact us on 101.”