A total of 234 people tragically died as a result of road collisions across Ireland by Christmas Eve this year.

Police and gardai released the figures as they scaled up their road safety operations over the Christmas and New Year period.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed that 170 people had died in the south as a result of road related tragedies over the course of 2024, while the PSNI confirmed a further 64 such tragedies in the north.

Making a public appeal to motorists and other road users to do what they can to help keep everyone safe over the winter period, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Sadly, more people have lost their lives on our roads over the last few days, bringing the total number of road deaths this year to 64.

Gardai and the PSNI officers pictured previously during a joint Christmas Drink Drive launch at the Derry - Donegal border in Bridgend. The warning from both jurisdictions is don't drink and drive this festive season. DER5114MC012 (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

“Our thoughts go out the families at this sad time and we are urging everyone to take extra caution when getting behind the wheel over the busy Christmas period.”

The PSNI also said its Operation Season’s Greetings is ‘well underway’ with high-visibility police officers on patrol across Northern Ireland to ‘prevent crime’.

“Keeping people safe is our priority – whether that’s on the roads, in our transport hubs, while shopping and socialising; generally going about their day-to-day business.

“Our Winter Anti-Drink Drive campaign began at the start of this month with officers carrying out a number of road safety operations. Between December 1 to 15 we arrested 132 motorists. Do not add yourself to that list. If convicted you will face the prospect of starting the New Year with a court appearance and losing your driving license. This can have a huge impact on your life and that of your family.

Gardai and the PSNI officers pictured previously during a joint Christmas Drink Drive launch at the Derry - Donegal border in Bridgend.

"If you get behind the wheel of a vehicle after having a drink, you are putting yourself and everyone else at risk.

“Drink driving is not acceptable and we all have a part to play in making society treat it shamefully.

“If you are aware of anyone who is drinking or taking drugs and driving, please call the police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999. Or if you prefer to stay completely anonymous, but know someone who is drinking or taking drugs and driving, you can tell Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."

Meanwhile An Garda Síochána is also conducting a dedicated road traffic enforcement operation throughout the Christmas period, which will continue until Monday, January 6, 2025.

(L-R) Launching a safety campaign in Derry earlier in December were Constable Bingham; Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) Community Safety Warden; Cassie Jane Buckley, Foyle Women's Information Network; Louise Kitson, Derry & Strabane PCSP; Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative; Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus, Inspector Michael Gahan, Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) Community Safety Warden, Constable Bannon.

Confirming that 170 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads by Christmas Eve, gardai said that “while this is 10 less deaths on our roads than the same period in 2023, it is far too high”.

“During the weekend of this operation before Christmas, Friday 20 – Sunday 22, there was 2 fatalities on our roads and 8 serious collisions that resulted in a number of people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

“Over the weekend An Garda Síochána carried out nearly 1,000 checkpoints, both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) and regular high-visibility policing checkpoints.

“101 people were arrested during this period for driving under the influence of an intoxicant (alcohol and drugs). This brings to 590 drivers the number arrested since the start of the Christmas Enforcement Campaign on November 29, 2024.”

Meanwhile over 1,200 drivers were detected for speeding offences by An Garda Síochána and Mobile Safety Camera Vans by our Road Safety Partners, GoSafe.

Nearly 200 vehicles were also seized by Gardaí for a range of offences under the Road Traffic Act, 1961.

The spokesperson said: “The Christmas period is one of the busiest on Irish roads. It is also one of the periods during which road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious road traffic collision. “An Garda Síochána is appealing to all those that will be taking to the roads over the Christmas period to slow down, drive within the speed limit and at an appropriate speed for the weather, traffic and road conditions. Take extra care and time to complete your journey.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to all drivers, never drive under the influence of any intoxicant."