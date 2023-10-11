Over 30 cars stolen by criminals intercepting radio signals in ‘keyless’ thefts
Crime Prevention Officer Shelley-Anne Grimes said the PSNI wants to crack down on this type of theft and to raise awareness among the public.
“Since August 2021, over 30 cars have been stolen using technology that allows criminals to intercept the signal from your car key to unlock your car and start the ignition.
“They can steal your car within 20-30 seconds. We are urging you to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars.
“With advances in technology, thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car keys to get the signal even if its inside your home.
“We want to crack down on these crimes and out-smart the criminals.
“So, we are asking you to take some precautions to better protect your cars,” she said.
The PSNI are offering the following advice to car owners.
- When at home keep your car key (and the spare) well away from the car, doors and windows.
- Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.
- Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.
- Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm.
- Park in your garage overnight. If you don't have a garage park close to your property.
- Don't let thieves get an easy ride. if you know someone who is stealing cars, or helping someone who is. Please report to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.