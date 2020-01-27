Overnight security alert in Derry - appeal for driver dash cam footage

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a security alert in the Eastway area of Creggan overnight.

Detective Constable Adam Beckett said that at around 9.30pm on Sunday police received a report of a suspicious object in the area.

“The object was examined by ATO and was subsequently declared a hoax,” he said, adding:

“We would like to thank all those affected by this alert for their patience during the incident.

“I would like to hear from anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who was driving in the area of Eastway and who has dash cam footage. Detectives can be contacted at Strand Road by calling 101, quoting reference 1547 26/01/20.”

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.