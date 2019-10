A section of land within the grounds of St.Eugene’s Cathedral was sealed off by police on Thursday after an incident concerning a threatening letter.

The letter contained threats to a third party, said the P.S.N.I.

A police cordon was erected but has since been taken down.

Investigative enquiries are ongoing.

If you noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area around 1.15pm today please call 101 quoting reference 931,” said the P.S.N.I.

There are no further details at this time.