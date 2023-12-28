Pablo the French Bulldog returned to owners after suspected abduction; police issue jeep appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The appeal was issued after Pablo, a six month old French Bulldog pup, was reportedly stolen from a house near the village on December 23.
He was reported missing from a property in the Longland Road area at sometime between 11am and 3.30pm last Saturday.
Thankfully Pablo has been returned to his owners but police have appealed to the owners of a jeep spotted in the Donemana area at the weekend to speak to officers.
"We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our earlier appeal to locate a stolen French Bulldog. We are happy to let you know that this dog is now safe and back home with his owner,” said the PSNI.
“Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen this dog being taken. We are particularly keen to speak to the owners of a dark grey Suzuki Jeep that was spotted in the vicinity of the Longland Road, Donemana between 1420 and 1425 on Saturday, December 23, 2023 that can assist us in our investigation.
"Should you be able to assist in this matter, please ring 101 quoting reference CW1669 of December 23, 2023.”
Pablo’s owners thanked everyone who shared social media posts relating to his disappearance.
They confirmed the door of their home was broken open while no one was home and Pablo was missing when the occupants returned.