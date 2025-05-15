Passenger showered with glass on Ballymagroarty bus prompting disruption to Derry bus service

A passenger was showered with glass following an attack on a bus in Derry prompting the temporary diversion of services from a large housing estate, a local MLA has said.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin condemned the latest attacks on Translink services in Derry.

She was speaking after a reported incident on a service to Ballymagroarty.

Mrs. McLaughlin said: “I am deeply concerned by yet another reckless and dangerous attack on our public transport services. While I am relieved that no drivers or passengers were seriously physically harmed, the trauma caused – including to one passenger who was showered with broken glass – cannot be ignored. These attacks are completely unacceptable and must stop.”

The SDLP representative said she understood a group of young males were involved.

"I urge them to think very carefully about the consequences of their actions, not just for themselves, but for their families, their neighbours, and the many people who rely on public transport every single day. Their behaviour is not only criminal, it is harmful to the very community they live in.

“It is deeply regrettable that Translink has had to take the decision to suspend part of the evening 10a service to and from Ballymagroarty until Monday.

"From Monday to Saturday, the 8.40pm and 9.40pm services from Foyle Street will no longer serve Glen Road or Glenbank Road. The same applies to return services from Ballymagroarty at 9pm and 9.55pm.

“No driver should be afraid to do their job. No passenger should feel unsafe stepping onto a bus. I would encourage all parents and guardians to speak to their children about the serious impact this behaviour is having.”