Patrick Devine murder appeal on 20th anniversary of suspected Derry ‘contract killing’, £20,000 reward offered

Patrick Devine, a 51-year-old sheep farmer and part-time nurse, was found shot dead in his home on the Mullintill Road south of Claudy on Monday September 13, 2004.

Detectives have issued an appeal for information on the murder of Patrick Devine on the 20th anniversary of his shooting near Park in north County Derry.

The appeal has been backed by a reward of up to £20,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.

Despite extensive police enquiries and the arrest of five people during the investigation, no one has been held accountable for his murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “It is now 20 years since Patrick’s life was taken from him in a brutal and calculated manner, and his family’s wait for justice has gone on for far too long.

“Mr Devine was well known in the area, especially for his farming activities, and also for his work as a nurse. We believe that some people resented his success.

“It is still the view of police that Patrick was the victim of a contract killing carried out by an organised crime group with paramilitary links against a background of rumours of alleged sheep stealing and land disputes, although Mr Devine himself had a clear criminal record.

“On this, the 20th anniversary of his murder, we are appealing to the community for their assistance and help.

“I am asking people to think about what happened to Patrick 20 years ago and the brutal circumstances of his death – he was shot several times in the head and chest as he was having a meal in his home.

“The individuals who did this are dangerous, ruthless and unfortunately have never been held accountable. I am appealing to anyone who knows anything about Patrick’s murder to come forward, talk to us and help us end the pain which his family has endured for all these years.

“In the 20 years since Patrick’s murder, circumstances and allegiances may have changed. If anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are here and ready to listen, and you can contact us on 101."

The reward is only payable for information passed to Crimestoppers. Computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded. There is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.

Contact www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Call 0800555111.