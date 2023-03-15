Police said they are aware of the concerns in the local area. “As enquiries continue into this report, police are aware of community concern and of a social media post. Police want to reassure the local community they will increase patrols in the area, and urge anyone with information about this to get in touch with them.

It states: “Statistics show that crime against young children by strangers is rare. Even so, these seven tips can help protect your child: tell your child to avoid talking to people they don't know when you're not around; make sure your child knows never to walk away with strangers; make sure your child understands that they should always tell you if a stranger approaches, and never to keep this secret; if your child is travelling alone, tell them to sit near other families on the train or bus; if your child has to use a lift – tell them only to use lifts with friends, and not to feel worried about getting out if they are uncomfortable about someone else being in there; if your child gets lost, they should ask for help from a police officer, another grown-up with children or someone working at a nearby shop; have your children learn their address and telephone number by heart.”