Peadar Tóibín urges Micheál Martin to raise Sean Brown case with Keir Starmer

Peadar Tóibín has urged Micheál Martin to raise the Sean Brown case with Keir Starmer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aontú leader raised the murder of the 61-year-old by the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) in 1997 during questions to the Taoiseach in the Dáil this week.

"Sean Brown was a father of six, a lifelong GAA member and official and a highly respected member of his community. On May 12, 1997, while locking up the gates of the Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA club in Derry, he was abducted and viciously murdered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was murdered because he was a Catholic and because he was the chairperson of his GAA club. Bridie Brown, Sean's wife, attended the recent GAA congress in Donegal to plead for help in the search for justice.

The late Sean Brown who was murdered by the LVF in 1997.

"The family have attended court 57 times in their search for justice and they have said they have met with silence, excuses and denials.

"They said the police investigations were a failure, an insult and a cover-up of British state collusion,” he said.

Deputy Toibin noted the Brown family’s disappointment at the British Government’s decision to appeal a court ruling ordering it to establish a public inquiry into the murder of their loved one almost 28 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The High Court in the North has said there must be a public inquiry of Sean's murder but the Northern Secretary, Hilary Benn, is appealing that court order.

"Given the suffering the family has been put through in the long block for their search for justice, this latest move by the British Government is disgusting. Will the Taoiseach directly appeal to the British Prime Minister that there is a speedy inquest into the murder of Sean Brown?” he asked.

The Taoiseach said he raised the case with Mr. Benn when he was the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

"Again, the issue here is that the Secretary of State is saying he is appealing based on broader issues, not ones specific to the case of Sean Brown who was viciously murdered. There was, without question, collusion there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The broader issue is how we deal with legacy more generally in a comprehensive way. The talks and discussions have been around the Legacy Act and changes to it.

"Prime Minister Starmer and Secretary of State Benn have brought about significant changes since they were elected and after the change of government in the UK,” said Deputy Martin.

The Taoiseach said there was now a question over whether the Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), a truth recovery body established under the Legacy Act, could be reformed to the satisfaction of victims and their families.

“The issue is whether the ICRIR can be restructured to enable us to get a solution that would deal with investigations and information retrieval and separate out the two in a way that would earn the confidence of victims groups. Ultimately, there are many other cases as well that are not getting closure,” he remarked.

Mr. Brown was abducted by the LVF as he locked the gates of his local GAA club in May 1997. His remains were later discovered near Randalstown.