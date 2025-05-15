People feel unsafe amid drug and drink-fuelled attacks in Derry, says Pádraig Delargy
He said a number of people have raised concerns with him about an increase in the number of incidents involving people under the influence of intoxicants.
The Foyle MLA said: "We have been concerned for some time about reports from local residents about the rise in drink and drug abuse and attacks in the city.”
Mr. Delargy said a number of constituents have told them they no longer feel at ease due to a rise in anti-social behaviour.
"The people of Derry have a right to feel safe in their own city. They should not have to live in fear or be subjected to intimidation by individuals wreaking havoc in our city centre.
"Our judicial system must be equipped with the powers necessary to respond robustly to this behaviour,” said the Sinn Féin MLA.