People ‘shocked and disgusted’ at brutal shooting in Derry - PCSP

The Chair of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership has said that local people have expressed disgust following the latest in a series of paramilitary style shootings in Derry.

Councillor Sandra Duffy was speaking as she condemned last night’s shooting of a man in the Waterside area of the city.

Two masked men entered a house in the Margaret Street area at around 8.45pm on Tuesday and shot the victim, aged in his 30s.

He has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Commenting on the shooting Councillor Duffy said: “Attacks like these are not acceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us.

“The people of this city are shocked and disgusted at last night’s shooting. The brutal attack has no place in a city which is trying to move forward.

“It is clear that the criminal gangs responsible for this type of brutal assault have absolutely no concern for people living here. Their only aim is to try to exert some sort of coercive control over the people living in these areas.

“No-one has the authority to violate the human rights of any individual in this city or anywhere. My thoughts are with the victim of this horrific attack and I would urge anyone with information on this shooting to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”

Police have said an investigation is now under way and officers have urged anyone with information to contact Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1838 of the 08/10/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.