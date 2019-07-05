People urged to be ‘extra vigilant’ following abandoned pipe bombs alert in Limavady

Police in Limavady have urged people to be “extra vigilant” following reports that pipe bombs have been abandoned in the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said that in the early hours of this morning, Friday, July 5, police received a report that two pipe bomb devices had been abandoned in the Sperrin Road area of Limavady.

Police attended and carried out extensive searches, however nothing untoward was found.

PSNI Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: “I would ask residents in the Sperrin Road area to be extra vigilant.

“If anyone should find anything suspicious I would ask that they do not lift or touch it.

“They should phone police immediately on 999.”

He added: “If anyone noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner in the Sperrin Road area please contact police at Limavady on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 19 05/07/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. “