Police are investigating the assault which occurred on Thursday at about 9pm at the back of Lynch's Eurospar, Glenabbey and involved a number of youths.

Following the assault the youths made their way towards Clon Elagh. Police are keen to speak with these youths. If you were in the Glenabbey area around this time and have any information which might assist police with their enquiries please contact 101 quoting reference 1873-11/05/22.