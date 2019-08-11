Pertrol bombs thrown at police and towards Mem Hall in Derry

A number of petrol bombs were thrown at police and over the City Walls landing close to the Apprentice Boys’ Memorial Hall in Derry last night.

PSNI Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said that at around 10.45pm last night police received a report that two petrol bombs had been thrown over the City Walls close to the Memorial Hall.

“Last night the Memorial Hall was busy with people socialising after the parade in the City and, while no one was injured, this could have been much different had it not been for the actions of police,” Supt. McCalmont said, adding:

“Police who deployed to the area to prevent further disorder were subsequently attacked by persons who threw 15 to 20 petrol bombs and other missiles in the area of Fahan Street.

“A number of pallets were also placed on the street and set on fire. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained by officers, but this violent behaviour cannot be tolerated.

“Calm was restored shortly after 1am and Police remained in the area and monitored the situation throughout the night.

“A thorough police investigation is now underway to identify those responsible and seek to bring them before the courts and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about what happened last night to contact police. Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Following a relatively peaceful day yesterday, tensions rose in Derry last night.

Earlier it emerged band members from one band had worn an emblem on their shirts during the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade. A report has been prepared for the Public Prosecution Service in relation to symbols and behaviour displayed.

Police are also reporting individuals in relation to an unnotified protest held in the city.