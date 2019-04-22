Plants pots and windows damaged at Drumahoe bar in overnight attack

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses after vandals destroyed plants pots and windows at a bar in Drumahoe.

Police are seeking those responsible for criminal damage at licensed premises on the Drumahoe Road during the early hours of this morning.

Sergeant Blair said: “Sometime between midnight and 8.15 a.m., it was reported that a number of windows and plant pots were damaged at a bar in the area. Enquiries are continuing.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 361 20/4/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”