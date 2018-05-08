Pleaded guilty to common assault

A Derry man who pleaded guilty to an assault charge, has received a suspended sentence.

Merle Moore (41), of Carnhill, pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault on July 22, last year.

The facts of the case were not outlined in open court.

District Judge Barney McElholm suspended a five month sentence for three years and warned Moore if he committed any further offences he will go to prison. He also imposed a Restraining Order for three years which bans the defendant from having any contact with two named individuals.