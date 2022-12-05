Police advise man with ‘Soldier F’ T-shirt his attire could lead to ‘potential breach of peace’
Police spoke with a man who donned a T-shirt with the slogan ‘Stand with Soldier F, No Apologies, No Surrender’ at the weekend.
He was told his attire could lead to a potential breach of the peace.
The intervention occurred as the Apprentice Boys’ Shutting of the Gates demonstration was taking place.
“Police who were in the area became aware of this matter. Officers spoke with the man and advised the material/wording could lead to a potential breach of the peace. The matter was subsequently resolved,” police said.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it he found it incredible anyone would want to wear such a T-shirt in Derry.
“Good work has been ongoing in Derry for years to improve relations between communities. We'll not have that derailed by morons intent on dragging us back,” he declared.
The annual ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebrations otherwise passed off without incident.
Twenty-three bands and up to 2,500 Apprentice Boys took part while hundreds of supporters watched the event.