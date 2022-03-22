Police appeal for information after machinery is stolen in Strabane

Inspector Ken McDermott said: “While thankfully the lorry has been recovered the machinery, which has significant value, has yet to be located. When this theft was carried out, Strabane town centre would have been busy with people attending a fun fair. If you were in the area around this time and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or if you believe you saw the lorry being taken, get in touch with us. If you know the whereabouts of the machinery stolen or, if you’ve offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances, call us on 101, quoting reference 752 of 18/03/22.”