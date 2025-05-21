Police appeal over car set on fire in Derry

Police in Derry have issued appeal for information about the torching of car in Derry.

Witnesses are sought in relation to a vehicle that was set on fire in the vicinity of Drumleck Drive on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

"This has occurred in the early hours of the morning, sometime before 1am. Police would encourage anyone who was in the area at the time or saw anything suspicious in this area, to please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 56 of 06/05/25,” police said.