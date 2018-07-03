Police appeal over missing man

Police in the Foyle area are growing increasingly concerned for the safety and welfare of missing person Mark Carroll.

Mark is 31 years old, 5 foot 6 inches tall and slim build with short hair.

He left the Simon Community in Derry in the very early hours of Saturday, June 30.

At the time he was wearing a grey sweat shirt, black 3/4 lengths and gloves carrying a green rucksack a blue sports bag attached.

If you have any information on Mark’s whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 34 of 01/07/18.