Police appeal over missing man

Mark Carroll
Mark Carroll

Police in the Foyle area are growing increasingly concerned for the safety and welfare of missing person Mark Carroll.

Mark is 31 years old, 5 foot 6 inches tall and slim build with short hair.

He left the Simon Community in Derry in the very early hours of Saturday, June 30.

At the time he was wearing a grey sweat shirt, black 3/4 lengths and gloves carrying a green rucksack a blue sports bag attached.

If you have any information on Mark’s whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 34 of 01/07/18.