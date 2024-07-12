Police appealing for information after man in his 60s was assaulted in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 10:37 BST
Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a man in Derry, Thursday July 11.

Inspector Craig said: “We received a report at around 7.20pm that a man in his 60s was assaulted by two young people in the Guildhall Square area.

“Officers attended and arrested two boys, aged in their teens, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. The man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“The two boys have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.”

PSNI.

Insp. Craig added: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 1491 11/07/24. You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report”

