Police are appealing for information after reports of a fire in a Strabane property

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 7th Feb 2025, 16:41 BST
PSNI detectives are appealing for information after a fire report at a property in Strabane, with a man and woman inside.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 1.35am, officers received and responded to a report of a fire at a block of flats in the Main Street area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“A man and a woman were inside the block of flats at the time, fortunately, they were able to leave the building, and there were no reports of any injuries.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.placeholder image
“NIFRS officers extinguished the fire, which we are treating as deliberate ignition at this time.”

Detective Inspector Lavery added: “This was a malicious attack which also put neighbouring properties and the people inside at risk.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which might assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 90 of 07/02/25.”

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

