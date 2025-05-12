Police are appealing for information on two men after erratic driving in Derry

District Support Team officers in Derry City and Strabane said they are appealing for information following a vehicle-related incident in the city last night, Sunday May 11.

A spokesperson for the PSNI stated that at approximately 9.10pm, officers on patrol observed a silver-coloured BMW being driven in an erratic manner in the vicinity of the Letterkenny Road.

Officers said they signalled for the driver to stop but he failed to do so and drove on in a dangerous manner before abandoning the vehicle in the Glenowen Park area.

Damage had been caused to the front of the car which has since been seized for further examination, said the PSNI,

Two men were seen exiting the vehicle, police added, and making off in the direction of Creggan Road.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the car or with any information that could assist in identifying the two men are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1531 11/05/25.