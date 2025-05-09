Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Derry City centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI said they are investigating an assault in the city centre area of Derry on Sunday night, May 4, and are appealing for witnesses.

Describing the incident, the police stated that a man was walking on Orchard Street at around 10:30 pm when a male, who was with a number of other people, punched him and knocked him unconscious. The victim sustained facial injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or footage which may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 826 08/05/25.

A report can be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/