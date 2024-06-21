Police asked public to contact police but not to approach unlawfully at large Gerard Given
The PSNI believe he may have crossed the border.
Detective Chief Inspector Lorraine McCutcheon said: “Mr. Given was convicted in 2023 of Grievous Bodily Harm that occurred in 2022. He has since breached the conditions of his Licence and has been recalled to prison.
“He is described as being 5’8 in height, of medium build with blue eyes.
“Despite attempts to arrest Mr Given, police have been unable to locate him. He may have travelled to Republic of Ireland.
“Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him, but to contact police on 101 quoting reference RM24034280.
“Police would also appeal directly to him to hand himself in.
“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”