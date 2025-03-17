Police car rammed in Derry with officers accusing driver of using vehicle as a weapon

The ramming of a police car by a stolen vehicle in Derry has been blasted as ‘unacceptable’ by police who accused the driver of effectively using the car as a weapon.

At approximately 6.15pm on Sunday, March 16, officers attempted to stop what was believed to be a stolen car in the Clon Elagh area of the city, when the driver failed to stop.

Following a short pursuit, police said, the driver of the grey coloured Ford Focus stopped suddenly before reversing into the police vehicle, injuring two officers.

The suspect vehicle then made off towards the border, police advised.

Superintendent Brannigan said: “This vehicle was, in effect, used as a weapon against our officers. It is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way.

“The police vehicle sustained damage and will now be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community. Those responsible should expect to be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, which is likely to be bearing significant damage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1232 of 16/03/25."

The PSNI in Derry appealed to the public to submit a report online using its non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on the 0800555111 telephone number or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org