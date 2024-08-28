Police charge man with murder, rape and arson after death of Montserrat Martorell in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Aug 2024, 17:42 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 17:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell in Derry last weekend and will appear in court tomorrow.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Ms. Martorell on Saturday, August 24, charged the man with her murder on Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the charge of murder, the man has been charged with rape and arson with intent to endanger life.

The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.