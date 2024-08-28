Police charge man with murder, rape and arson after death of Montserrat Martorell in Derry
A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell in Derry last weekend and will appear in court tomorrow.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Ms. Martorell on Saturday, August 24, charged the man with her murder on Thursday afternoon.
In addition to the charge of murder, the man has been charged with rape and arson with intent to endanger life.
The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.