Police charge man with murder, rape and arson after death of Montserrat Martorell in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell in Derry last weekend and will appear in court tomorrow.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Ms. Martorell on Saturday, August 24, charged the man with her murder on Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the charge of murder, the man has been charged with rape and arson with intent to endanger life.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.