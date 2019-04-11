Police concerned about missing N.I. woman

The P.S.N.I. has issued an urgent missing person appeal for a Northern Ireland woman who was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

Caitlin Brown was last seen in the area of Knockavoe School in Strabane at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Caitlin Brown.

Caitlin is approximately 5”3 in height, slim build with dark hair and was wearing a grey coloured shell suit jacket and dark bottoms.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Caitlin or has any information that could help our enquiries please call police on 101 quoting reference 1196 11/04/19