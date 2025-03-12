Police have made six arrests and seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs during a series of planned searches across Derry City & Strabane this week.

Involved in the searches in the Waterside and Strabane was Police dog Kodi and officers from District Support Team, Waterside, Strabane and Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Teams, and Tactical Support Group.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "As a result of the operation, suspected Class A, B and C drugs were seized, with a total estimated street value of £54,000.

"Quantities of cash were also seized as well as drug-related paraphernalia, electronic devices, a quantity of fireworks and a number of high-end designer watches. “Six men were arrested - two men aged in their 20s, two men aged in their 30s and two men aged in their forties.

Police dog Kobi.

“The six men were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including drug-related offences. Two of the men arrested remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. The remaining four men arrested have since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

“Police enquiries are ongoing.”

Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: "We know the sale and use of illicit drugs is an issue of concern across Derry City & Strabane, and tackling this issue is one of our District priorities. "Sadly, we have seen too often the devastating and life changing impact of the sale and use of illicit drugs, not just for those directly affected, but for their loved ones and the wider community.”

"To that end, every day we are working with colleagues, from across the Police Service, to disrupt crime, take drugs off our streets and keep people safe and the public can be reassured we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade to identify those involved in this illegal activity.

Some of the drugs seized during the operation.

"We also rely upon information from the public whose support is crucial in helping us to tackle the scourge of drugs. With the help of the public, we can focus our efforts on identifying those who make their living by bringing drugs to our streets and neighbourhoods. “You can speak to police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, who guarantee complete anonymity. Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

Police have advised that anyone who thinks they or someone they know might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs can find support services in their local area at www.drugsandalcoholni.info.

This website also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug use.