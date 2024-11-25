Police have recovered a suspected New IRA firearm in wider Strabane area

Detectives from the Police Service's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU), have said that after investigating the activities of the New IRA, that they have recovered a suspected firearm in the wider Strabane area, Monday November 25.

A PSNI spokesperson said that they found the suspected firearm during a search outside Strabane town.

Enquiries continue and the suspected firearm will now be the subject of forensic testing, said the PSNI.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who has information to get in touch.

Recovered gun.

Police said they are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareportAlternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org