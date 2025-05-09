Police in Derry and Strabane ask the public to be on guard for 'sextortion'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Derry City and Strabane are asking members of the public to be on their guard following recent reports of online blackmail of an intimate or sexual nature, commonly known as ‘sextortion’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said: "‘Sextortion, particularly where a child victim is involved, is a heinous and disgusting crime. The perpetrators want to shame their victims into keeping quiet about their ordeal and blackmail them for money.

"I want any young person out there who may be experiencing this to know that police are here to help you. There is nothing to be ashamed of. You can contact us in confidence and you will be treated with dignity and respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Police Service has also issued online safety advice, which includes: Don’t get lured or pushed into compromising situations.

PSNI.

Trust your gut, and end uncomfortable situations immediately.

Always remember that what goes online may well stay online.

Be wary about whom you invite or accept invitations from on social networking sites.

Do not accept friendship requests from complete strangers.

Lastly, the police advised people to update the privacy settings on their social networking accounts so that only people they know can view their accounts and to not include any sensitive or private information in profiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information and details of organisations that can help, the police advised visiting: www.psni.police.uk/sextortion

Police in Derry and Strabane can be contacted by calling 101, or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

In the case of an emergency the Police said to always call 999.