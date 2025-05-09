Police in Derry and Strabane ask the public to be on guard for 'sextortion'
Derry Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said: "‘Sextortion, particularly where a child victim is involved, is a heinous and disgusting crime. The perpetrators want to shame their victims into keeping quiet about their ordeal and blackmail them for money.
"I want any young person out there who may be experiencing this to know that police are here to help you. There is nothing to be ashamed of. You can contact us in confidence and you will be treated with dignity and respect.”
The Police Service has also issued online safety advice, which includes: Don’t get lured or pushed into compromising situations.
Trust your gut, and end uncomfortable situations immediately.
Always remember that what goes online may well stay online.
Be wary about whom you invite or accept invitations from on social networking sites.
Do not accept friendship requests from complete strangers.
Lastly, the police advised people to update the privacy settings on their social networking accounts so that only people they know can view their accounts and to not include any sensitive or private information in profiles.
For further information and details of organisations that can help, the police advised visiting: www.psni.police.uk/sextortion
Police in Derry and Strabane can be contacted by calling 101, or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
In the case of an emergency the Police said to always call 999.