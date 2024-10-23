Police in Derry and Strabane working with partners to seize illegal fireworks over the Halloween period

NIFRS Station Commander, Bryan McCaul and Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus.

Police in Derry City & Strabane are working with partners to make sure people stay safe over the Halloween period.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “Halloween is typically a very busy time of year for emergency services and it is not uncommon to see an increase in calls reporting a range of concerns. Our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Team officers will be on patrol to provide reassurance to local residents and businesses. Our officers will also be visiting local retailers to remind them of their obligations and carrying out operations in areas where we suspect fireworks are being sold illegally. I would encourage anyone with information about illegal fireworks supply to contact us so that we can take action.

“Most people are responsible, but we need to be considerate and mindful of others when it comes to marking Halloween. What might seem like harmless fun to some, may actually feel like anti-social behaviour to others. If you have any concerns about antisocial behaviour in your community, you can contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

NIFRS Station Commander, Bryan McCaul said: “Halloween can be one of our busiest times of year so we want you to be fire aware and enjoy the Halloween celebrations. Fireworks are explosives that can set fire property, the environment and clothing causing serious injury. If you’re using fireworks, only light them outside in an open space at arm’s length and kept well away from children.

“Sparklers can also cause injury as they burn at fierce temperatures. Never give them to children under the age of five and wear leather gloves when using them. Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable so make sure children are properly supervised and kept away from open flames. If clothing catches fire STOP, DROP and ROLL to quickly put the flames out.”

“Local police will be out and about to prevent anti-social behaviour and minimise the impact on local communities as far as is possible. If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in your community or the misuse of fireworks, you can contact us online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, on 101 or 999 in an emergency. We will act on information you provide,” added Superintendent Dornan.